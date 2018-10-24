Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advanced Micro Devices Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2018 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Related AMD
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
Not All Chip ETFs Are Bleeding Assets
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for AMD's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Advanced Micro Devices analysts model for earnings of 12 cents per share on sales of $1.7 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 10 cents. Sales were $1.64 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 20 percent. Sales would be up 3.47 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 0.05 0.07
EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.08 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advanced Micro Devices stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AMD's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kik7az96

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
Not All Chip ETFs Are Bleeding Assets
Wall Street Starts The Day In Risk-off Mood As Global Sentiment Weakens
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Upcoming Earnings: Telecom Giants Verizon And AT&T Report This Week
Intel Is The Semiconductor Sector's Only Candidate For Estimate Raises, Nomura Says In Upgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session