Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for AMD's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Advanced Micro Devices analysts model for earnings of 12 cents per share on sales of $1.7 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 10 cents. Sales were $1.64 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 20 percent. Sales would be up 3.47 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.08 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advanced Micro Devices stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AMD's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kik7az96