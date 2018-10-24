Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Barrick Gold earnings will be near 14 cents per share on sales of $1.91 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Barrick Gold announced EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $1.99 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 12.50 percent. Sales would have fallen 4.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.14 0.21 0.17 EPS Actual 0.07 0.15 0.22 0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Barrick Gold. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.