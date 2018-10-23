United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at UPS' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

UPS EPS will likely be near $1.82 while revenue will be around $17.46 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, UPS reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $15.98 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 25.52 percent. Sales would be up 9.28 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.93 1.55 1.66 1.45 EPS Actual 1.94 1.55 1.67 1.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on UPS stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

UPS' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fmajdc77