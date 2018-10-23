UPS Q3 Earnings Outlook
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at UPS' Q3 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
UPS EPS will likely be near $1.82 while revenue will be around $17.46 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, UPS reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $15.98 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 25.52 percent. Sales would be up 9.28 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.93
|1.55
|1.66
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|1.55
|1.67
|1.45
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on UPS stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
UPS' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fmajdc77