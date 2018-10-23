Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Tupperware Brands will report earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $478.33 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tupperware Brands announced EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $539.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 20.39 percent. Sales would be down 11.34 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.89 1.5 0.94 EPS Actual 1.17 0.91 1.59 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Tupperware Brands have declined 48.21 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Tupperware Brands. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.