Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tupperware Brands Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2018 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Related TUP
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Box, Western Digital And More
Tupperware's Earnings Are In Decline, Argus Says In Downgrade

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Tupperware Brands will report earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $478.33 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tupperware Brands announced EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $539.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 20.39 percent. Sales would be down 11.34 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.12 0.89 1.5 0.94
EPS Actual 1.17 0.91 1.59 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Tupperware Brands have declined 48.21 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Tupperware Brands. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TUP)

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Box, Western Digital And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Owens-Corning's Q3 Earnings Outlook