On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Restaurant Brands International Inc. Common Shares (NYSE: QSR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Restaurant Brands EPS will likely be near 56 cents while revenue will be around $1.15 billion, according to analysts.

Restaurant Brands EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 57 cents. Revenue was $1.21 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 3.45 percent. Revenue would be down 4.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.56 0.57 0.49 EPS Actual 0.66 0.66 0.66 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Restaurant Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Restaurant Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/qsr181024.html