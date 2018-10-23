Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Owens-Corning's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Owens-Corning management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $1.9 billion.

Owens-Corning reported a profit of $1.25 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.7 billion. Sales would be have grown 11.57 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.45 0.97 1.04 1.25 EPS Actual 1.17 0.8 1.11 1.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Owens-Corning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Owens-Corning is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc181024.html