Owens-Corning's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday, Oct. 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Owens-Corning's Q3 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Owens-Corning management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $1.9 billion.
Owens-Corning reported a profit of $1.25 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.7 billion. Sales would be have grown 11.57 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|0.97
|1.04
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|0.8
|1.11
|1.25
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Owens-Corning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Owens-Corning is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc181024.html