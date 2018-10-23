On Tuesday, Oct. 23, Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Varian Medical Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $767.79 million.

Varian Medical Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.09. Sales were $739 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 11.01 percent. Revenue would be have grown 3.9 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.04 0.98 1.19 EPS Actual 1.04 1.15 1.06 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Varian Medical Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Varian Medical Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1205816&tp_key=d1ae1cd4ab