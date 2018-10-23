Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Usana Health Sciences EPS will likely be near $1.10 while revenue will be around $290.63 million, according to analysts.

Usana Health Sciences EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.02. Sales were $261.76 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 7.84 percent. Revenue would be have grown 11.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.07 1 0.91 EPS Actual 1.36 1.19 1.11 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Usana Health Sciences. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Usana Health Sciences is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://usana-ir.prod-mid-euw3.investis.com/presentations