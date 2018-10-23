Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Texas Instruments's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.53 and sales around $4.3 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Texas Instruments reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $4.12 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 23.39 percent. Sales would be up 4.47 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.11 1.09 1.12 EPS Actual 1.37 1.21 1.09 1.24

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Texas Instruments. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Texas Instruments is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.ti.com/financials-webcasts.cfm