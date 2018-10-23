Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Six Flags' EPS to be near $2.33 on sales of $637.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, Six Flags reported EPS of $2.11 on revenue of $580.41 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.43 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.82 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.88 -0.8 0.12 1.83 EPS Actual 0.88 -0.74 0.2 2.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New are up 7.81 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Six Flags. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.