Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Robert Half International EPS is expected to be around 91 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.46 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 33.82 percent. Sales would be up 10.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.74 0.64 0.7 EPS Actual 0.89 0.8 0.65 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Robert Half International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.