On Tuesday, Oct. 23, LG Display Co, Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES (NYSE: LPL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for LG Display is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see LG Display reporting a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, LG Display reported earnings per share of $1.19 on sales of $6.21 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 105.88 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 10.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the LG Display's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.13 0.57 0.55 EPS Actual -0.75 0 0.11 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on LG Display stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.