Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Juniper Networks' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Juniper Networks EPS will likely be near 44 cents while revenue will be around $1.17 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Juniper Networks announced EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $1.26 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 20 percent. Sales would be down 7 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Juniper Networks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.26 0.52 0.55 EPS Actual 0.48 0.28 0.53 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Juniper Networks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Juniper Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.