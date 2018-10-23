Don't be caught off-guard: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Edwards Lifesciences earnings will be near $1.02 per share on sales of $928.24 million, according to analysts.

Edwards Lifesciences earnings in the same period a year ago was 84 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $821.5 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 21.43 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 12.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.12 0.91 0.87 EPS Actual 1.24 1.22 0.94 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Edwards Lifesciences stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Edwards Lifesciences' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.edwards.com/upcoming-events