On Tuesday, Oct. 23, Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Canadian National Railway is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway earnings of $1.15 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.79 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Canadian National Railway earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.05. Quarterly sales came in at $2.58 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 9.52 percent. Sales would be up 8.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.79 0.99 1.07 EPS Actual 1.17 0.79 0.94 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Canadian National Railway stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.