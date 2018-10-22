Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For United Technologies
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 2:47pm   Comments
United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see United Technologies reporting earnings of $1.82 per share on sales of $16.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, United Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.73 on revenue of $15.45 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.2 percent. Revenue would be up 4.62 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.85 1.51 1.55 1.69
EPS Actual 1.97 1.77 1.6 1.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on United Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

United Technologies' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e59ddgx3

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

