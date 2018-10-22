On Tuesday, 3M (NYSE: MMM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect 3M's EPS to be near $2.73 on sales of $8.43 billion.

3M earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.33. Quarterly sales came in at $8.17 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 17.17 percent. Sales would be have grown 3.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.59 2.21 EPS Actual 2.59 2.5 2.1 2.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of 3M have declined 8.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with 3M. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

3M's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.3m.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2018/Third-Quarter-2018-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx