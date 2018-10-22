Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDonald's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Related MCD
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Amarin, AT&T, McDonald's And More
McDonald's earnings preview (Seeking Alpha)

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday, Oct. 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for McDonald's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2 and sales around $5.35 billion.

McDonald's earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.76. Quarterly sales came in at $5.75 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 13.64 percent. Revenue would be down 7.04 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.92 1.68 1.58 1.76
EPS Actual 1.99 1.79 1.71 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1214300&tp_key=0d4cc4511f

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Amarin, AT&T, McDonald's And More
Wells Fargo Raises Restaurant Price Targets Ahead Of Q3 Reports
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2018
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Guggenheim Says McDonald's Is Setting Up Well For 2019, Upgrades Stock To Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Xerox Corporation's Q3 Earnings Preview

JetBlue Q3 Earnings Outlook