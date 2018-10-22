McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday, Oct. 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for McDonald's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2 and sales around $5.35 billion.

McDonald's earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.76. Quarterly sales came in at $5.75 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 13.64 percent. Revenue would be down 7.04 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.92 1.68 1.58 1.76 EPS Actual 1.99 1.79 1.71 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1214300&tp_key=0d4cc4511f