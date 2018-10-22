On Tuesday, Oct. 23, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lockheed Martin analysts model for earnings of $4.27 per share on sales of $13.03 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lockheed Martin posted EPS of $3.24 on sales of $12.17 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 31.79 percent. Revenue would be have grown 7.08 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.91 3.42 4.05 3.26 EPS Actual 4.31 4.02 4.3 3.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lockheed Martin stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lockheed Martin's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nwcccp4g