A Preview Of Eli Lilly's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 2:37pm   Comments
Merck's Keytruda shows treatment benefit in late-stage HNSCC study (Seeking Alpha)

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Eli Lilly's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Eli Lilly earnings will be near $1.36 per share on sales of $6.02 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Eli Lilly posted a profit of $1.05 on sales of $5.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.52 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.40 percent from the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.3 1.13 1.07 1.03
EPS Actual 1.5 1.34 1.14 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Eli Lilly are up 30.55 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eli Lilly stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

