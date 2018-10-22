JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on JetBlue management projections, analysts predict EPS of 44 cents on revenue of $2.02 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JetBlue reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $1.81 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 11.42 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.2 0.32 0.54 EPS Actual 0.38 0.27 0.32 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JetBlue have declined 17.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on JetBlue stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

JetBlue's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/jblu181023bh40jK7i.html