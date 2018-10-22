Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Corning analysts model for earnings of 49 cents per share on sales of $3.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Corning posted EPS of 43 cents on sales of $2.7 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.95 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 11.48 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.3 0.47 0.42 EPS Actual 0.38 0.31 0.49 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Corning Incorporated. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Corning's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bnk5zc45