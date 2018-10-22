Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Caterpillar's EPS to be near $2.83 on sales of $13.18 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.95 on revenue of $11.41 billion. Sales would be up 15.48 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.73 2.07 1.76 1.24 EPS Actual 2.97 2.82 2.16 1.95

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the stock's return has risen by 0.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Caterpillar stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Caterpillar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/events-presentations.html