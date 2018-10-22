On Tuesday, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Biogen is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Biogen modeled for quarterly EPS of $6.80 on revenue of $3.33 billion.

Biogen EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $6.31. Sales were $3.08 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 7.77 percent. Revenue would be up 8.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Biogen's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 5.26 5.92 5.47 5.67 EPS Actual 5.8 6.05 5.26 6.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Biogen stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Biogen's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u6viryqe