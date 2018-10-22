Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alkermes Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 22, 2018 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
Related ALKS
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ESMO Conference, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Large-Cap Pharma Earnings And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Morphosys Expands Collaboration, Osiris Announces Product Launch, Argenx To Offer Shares

On Tuesday, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS loss of 7 cents and sales around $237.26 million.

Sales last year totaled $217.28 million; Revenue would be up 9.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.06 0.22 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.29 -0.09 0.31 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alkermes stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alkermes is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/igugr3vo

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ALKS)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ESMO Conference, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Large-Cap Pharma Earnings And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Morphosys Expands Collaboration, Osiris Announces Product Launch, Argenx To Offer Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lockheed Martin's Q3 Earnings Outlook

Biogen Q3 Earnings Outlook