On Tuesday, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS loss of 7 cents and sales around $237.26 million.

Sales last year totaled $217.28 million; Revenue would be up 9.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.06 0.22 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.29 -0.09 0.31 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alkermes stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alkermes is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/igugr3vo