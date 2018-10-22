Crane (NYSE: CR) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Oct. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Crane EPS is expected to be around $1.46, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $856.23 million.

Crane earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.13. Quarterly sales came in at $695.9 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.2 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 23.04 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.27 1.17 1.1 EPS Actual 1.41 1.31 1.18 1.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Crane stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.