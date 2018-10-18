On Friday, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Synchrony Financial EPS will likely be near 80 cents while revenue will be around $4.24 billion, according to analysts.

Synchrony Financial reported a per-share profit of 70 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.88 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 14.29 percent. Sales would be up 9.39 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.76 0.65 0.65 EPS Actual 0.92 0.83 0.7 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Synchrony Financial have declined 4.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Synchrony Financial stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.