Rogers Communication, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: RCI) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Rogers Communication management projections, analysts predict EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $2.76 billion.

Rogers Communication EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 81 cents. Revenue was $2.87 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.93 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 3.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communication's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.6 0.66 0.81 EPS Actual 0.81 0.71 0.71 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Rogers Communication stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Rogers Communication's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.rogers.com/company-information/