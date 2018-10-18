ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) releases its next round of earnings this Friday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to ManpowerGroup's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup earnings of $2.40 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.63 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, ManpowerGroup posted a profit of $2.04 on sales of $5.46 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 17.65 percent. Sales would be up 3.02 percent on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.33 1.63 2.07 1.96 EPS Actual 2.35 1.72 2.12 2.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with ManpowerGroup. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ManpowerGroup's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ykpnouve