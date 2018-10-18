Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, Oct. 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Kansas City Southern management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $715.1 million.

Kansas City Southern EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.35. Revenue was $656.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.78 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 8.91 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.38 1.38 1.35 EPS Actual 1.54 1.3 1.38 1.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kansas City Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.