Q3 Earnings Outlook For Iberiabank
Iberiabank (NASDAQ: IBKC) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Iberiabank's Q3 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Iberiabank's EPS to be near $1.68 on sales of $311.57 million.
In the same quarter last year, Iberiabank posted EPS of $1 on sales of $270.19 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 68.00 percent. Revenue would be have grown 15.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Iberiabank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.43
|1.25
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|1.37
|1.33
|1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Iberiabank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.