On Friday, Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Honeywell is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Honeywell International analysts model for earnings of $1.99 per share on sales of $10.75 billion.

Honeywell reported a profit of $1.75 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.12 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.21 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.01 1.9 1.84 1.73 EPS Actual 2.12 1.95 1.85 1.75

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 9.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Honeywell stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Honeywell's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1211377&tp_key=89f0e031fc