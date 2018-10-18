Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 Earnings Preview
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday.
Earnings and Revenue
Cleveland-Cliffs earnings will be near 67 cents per share on sales of $722.31 million, according to analysts.
Cleveland-Cliffs reported a per-share profit of 36 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $698.4 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 86.11 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.42 percent on a year-over-year basis.Cleveland-Cliffs' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|-0.21
|0.17
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|-0.08
|0.26
|0.36
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cleveland-Cliffs stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.clevelandcliffs.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx