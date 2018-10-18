WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

WD-40 earnings will be near 99 cents per share on sales of $104.55 million, according to analysts.

WD-40 reported a per-share profit of $1.01 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $96.56 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.98 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 8.27 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.95 0.83 0.97 EPS Actual 1.15 1.05 0.9 1.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on WD-40 stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

WD-40 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824214/FFA7E5A879C4DFB50643D7B65526CF23