Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skechers Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 18, 2018 8:16am   Comments
Share:
Related SKX
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018
2 Reasons Why Skechers Is No Longer A Buy At Citi
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Skechers earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.22 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Skechers reported earnings per share of 59 cents on revenue of $1.09 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 11.86 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.42 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.74 0.13 0.44
EPS Actual 0.29 0.68 0.21 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Skechers are up 10.38 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Skechers. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SKX)

Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018
2 Reasons Why Skechers Is No Longer A Buy At Citi
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Outlook For E*TRADE Financial Corporation