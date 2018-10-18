On Thursday, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Skechers earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.22 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Skechers reported earnings per share of 59 cents on revenue of $1.09 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 11.86 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.42 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.74 0.13 0.44 EPS Actual 0.29 0.68 0.21 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Skechers are up 10.38 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Skechers. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.