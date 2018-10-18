Don't be caught off-guard: PayPal Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: PYPL) releases its next round of earnings Thursday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering PayPal modeled for quarterly EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $3.67 billion.

PayPal earnings in the same period a year ago was 46 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $3.24 billion. Sales would be up 13.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the PayPal's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.54 0.52 0.43 EPS Actual 0.58 0.57 0.55 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on PayPal stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

PayPal's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6wo9xn9t