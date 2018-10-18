Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Limelight Networks's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Limelight Networks modeled for quarterly EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $49.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Limelight Networks reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $46 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 50.00 percent. Sales would be have grown 6.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0.01 0 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.04 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Limelight Networks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Limelight Networks's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/llnw181018.html