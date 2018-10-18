Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Exponent's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Exponent earnings of 28 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $92.98 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Exponent posted EPS of 54 cents on sales of $87.55 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 46.30 percent. Sales would be up 6.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.62 0.42 0.45 EPS Actual 0.34 0.61 0.47 0.54

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Exponent have declined 35.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Exponent stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.