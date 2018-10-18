Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For E*TRADE Financial Corporation
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 18, 2018 8:12am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

E*TRADE EPS is expected to be around 81 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $705.64 million.

E*TRADE earnings in the same period a year ago was 55 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $599 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 47.27 percent. Revenue would be have grown 17.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.76 0.59 0.5
EPS Actual 0.95 0.88 0.64 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on E*TRADE stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

E*TRADE is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://cc.callinfo.com/registration/#/?meeting=z50s6w45it8y&campaign=17770kbtsum79

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
