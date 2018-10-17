Textron (NYSE: TXT) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Textron's EPS to be near 76 cents on sales of $3.54 billion.

Textron EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 65 cents. Sales were $3.48 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.92 percent. Revenue would be up 1.61 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.52 0.77 0.62 EPS Actual 0.87 0.72 0.74 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Textron. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Textron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.