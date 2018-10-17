A Preview Of S&T Bancorp's Q3 Earnings
On Thursday, S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
S&T Bancorp earnings will be near 76 cents per share on sales of $72.68 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, S&T Bancorp announced EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $71 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.92 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.36 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.7
|0.63
|0.6
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.75
|0.65
|0.65
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on S&T Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.