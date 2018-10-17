On Thursday, S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

S&T Bancorp earnings will be near 76 cents per share on sales of $72.68 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, S&T Bancorp announced EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $71 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.92 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.36 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.7 0.63 0.6 EPS Actual 0.61 0.75 0.65 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on S&T Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.