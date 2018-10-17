Don't be caught off-guard: PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 18.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.60 and sales around $3.88 billion.

PPG Industries reported a profit of $1.57 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.78 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 1.91 percent. Revenue would be up 2.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.9 1.41 1.2 1.64 EPS Actual 1.9 1.39 1.19 1.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on PPG Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PPG Industries's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10124409