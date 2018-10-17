Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Philip Morris will report earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

Philip Morris reported a per-share profit of $1.27 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.47 billion. Sales would be down 4.32 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.9 1.35 1.38 EPS Actual 1.41 1 1.31 1.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Philip Morris stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Philip Morris is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.pmi.com/investor-relations/overview