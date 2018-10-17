Q3 Earnings Outlook For Nucor Corporation
Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Nucor analysts model for earnings of $2.36 per share on sales of $6.64 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Nucor announced EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $5.17 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 198.73 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 28.43 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Nucor Corporation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|2.04
|1.07
|0.61
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|2.07
|1.17
|0.65
|0.79
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Nucor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Nucor's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/27703