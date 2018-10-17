KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for KeyCorp's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 45 cents and sales around $1.64 billion.

KeyCorp reported a profit of 35 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.55 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 28.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 5.53 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.38 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.44 0.38 0.36 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on KeyCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

KeyCorp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/key181018.html