Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Insteel Industries earnings will be near 56 cents per share on sales of $130.38 million, according to analysts.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 180 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 34.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.45 0.22 0.4 EPS Actual 0.67 0.31 0.2 0.2

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 23.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Insteel Industries stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.