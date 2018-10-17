On Thursday, Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Home BancShares will report earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $172.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, Home BancShares posted EPS of 32 cents on sales of $128.22 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.62 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 34.44 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.41 0.34 0.34 EPS Actual 0.44 0.42 0.35 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Home BancShares have declined 20.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Home BancShares. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.