Dover (NYSE: DOV) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Dover management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $1.76 billion.

Dover EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.16. Sales were $2.01 billion. Revenue would be down 12.26 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.13 1.04 1.14 EPS Actual 1.3 1.16 1.13 1.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dover stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dover is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ofa4jwb5