Dover's Q3 Earnings Preview
Dover (NYSE: DOV) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Dover management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $1.76 billion.
Dover EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.16. Sales were $2.01 billion. Revenue would be down 12.26 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|1.13
|1.04
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|1.3
|1.16
|1.13
|1.16
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dover stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Dover is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ofa4jwb5